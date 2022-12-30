Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.03-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.04-$0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Elastic to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $51.62 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

