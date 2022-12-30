Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 31,017 shares.The stock last traded at $163.29 and had previously closed at $163.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESLT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

