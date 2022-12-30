Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading Down 2%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 26,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 109,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
Emerald Trading Down 2.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $233.25 million, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.24.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 146.33%.
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.
