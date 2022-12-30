Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading Down 2%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 26,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 109,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Emerald Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $233.25 million, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 146.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 428.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 434,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 92,679 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

