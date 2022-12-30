Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 714.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EMMA remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,622. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

See Also

