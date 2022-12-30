Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Shares Down 0.1%

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,764 ($21.29) and last traded at GBX 1,770 ($21.36). Approximately 141,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 288,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771 ($21.37).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.00) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($28.96) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,235.20 ($26.98).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7,617.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,667.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,669.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

Insider Activity

About Endeavour Mining

In other news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,671 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £100,260 ($120,999.28).

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.