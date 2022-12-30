Energi (NRG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $155,412.43

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001317 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $12.99 million and $155,412.43 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00065168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024705 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007607 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003593 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,724,616 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

