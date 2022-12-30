Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 43,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 422,294 shares.The stock last traded at $33.88 and had previously closed at $34.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENR. Barclays upped their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Energizer Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.81%.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $95,137,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 374,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Energizer by 220.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 359,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

