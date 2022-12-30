Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading 3.7% Higher

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.91. 3,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 277,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 213.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

