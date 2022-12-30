Engie (EPA:ENGI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.65

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.65 ($13.46) and traded as high as €13.73 ($14.61). Engie shares last traded at €13.62 ($14.49), with a volume of 1,939,129 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($16.49) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($20.74) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

