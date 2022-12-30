Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Trading Down 12.2%

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) was down 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 80,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 219,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Enochian Biosciences Trading Down 8.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENOB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 202.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 26.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

