Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
Shares of ENVA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.80. 107,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 14.87 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. Enova International has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International
In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $919,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 101.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Enova International by 39.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
Featured Articles
