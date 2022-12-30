Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Enova International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ENVA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.80. 107,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 14.87 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. Enova International has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $919,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 101.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Enova International by 39.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

