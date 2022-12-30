Enovix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 12,970 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the typical volume of 10,050 call options.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. 113,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. Enovix has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $28.17.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENVX. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $540,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 929,565 shares in the company, valued at $16,760,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,016.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

