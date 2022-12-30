Enovix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 12,970 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the typical volume of 10,050 call options.
Enovix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. 113,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. Enovix has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $28.17.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $540,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 929,565 shares in the company, valued at $16,760,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,016.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Enovix
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
See Also
