Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,100 shares, an increase of 1,516.2% from the November 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.5 days.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $2.52 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

