Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Shares Up 2.6%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 145,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Several brokerages have commented on EGLX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

