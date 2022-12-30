Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Entravision Communications Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entravision Communications news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $138,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

