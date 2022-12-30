EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in December

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EnWave Trading Down 2.2 %

EnWave stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. EnWave has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

