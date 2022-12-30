EOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $922.04 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $922.04 million and $78.30 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00005186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00027640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004327 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004176 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004898 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,078,407,127 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

