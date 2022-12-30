Ethereum Classic 1-Day Volume Hits $98.44 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $98.44 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $15.55 or 0.00093626 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,610.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000412 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00409622 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021069 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.25 or 0.00880485 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.65 or 0.00581858 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00249275 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00227894 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,712,844 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
