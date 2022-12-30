ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Hits $3.00

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00018092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $323.64 million and $14.66 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00461045 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.92 or 0.02974460 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.96 or 0.29502142 BTC.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,764,797 coins and its circulating supply is 107,765,427 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,756,217.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.02702107 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $20,923,070.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

