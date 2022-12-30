Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Down to $28.53

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.53, but opened at $27.52. Everbridge shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 539 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everbridge to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Everbridge Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,685 shares of company stock worth $581,665 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $54,755,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 429.1% during the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 711,634 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after acquiring an additional 590,504 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,887,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

