Evmos (EVMOS) Price Hits $0.29

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Evmos has a market cap of $86.63 million and approximately $960,541.91 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001740 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

