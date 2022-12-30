Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Shares Down 6.3%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 138,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 86,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$39.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

