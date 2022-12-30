Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.12. 15,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

