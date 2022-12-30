EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Trading Down 14.7%

Shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) traded down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 42,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 120,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EZFill had a negative return on equity of 87.07% and a negative net margin of 122.06%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EZFill stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Rating ) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of EZFill worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

