Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 117,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 123,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$13.56 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that consists of 117 claims located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

