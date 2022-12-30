Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.56. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares.
Fantex Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.
Fantex Company Profile
Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.
