Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7,460.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7,460.00 and last traded at $7,470.00, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7,498.00.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7,760.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,846.01. The stock has a market cap of $895.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $209.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 32.98% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Increases Dividend
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.