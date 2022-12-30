Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 43.7% in December

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fast Retailing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing Price Performance

OTCMKTS FRCOY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,909. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $43.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, February 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 27th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 27th.

(Get Rating)

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.