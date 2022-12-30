Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 43.7% in December

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fast Retailing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
OTCMKTS FRCOY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,909. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $43.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31.
Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.
