Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CEO Rosty Raykov Sells 13,740 Shares

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) CEO Rosty Raykov sold 13,740 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $131,766.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,916.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, December 30th, Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $96,200.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FENC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 62,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,997. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $252.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FENC. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.