Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.50

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 5470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Ferrellgas Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $687.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

