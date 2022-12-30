Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Reaches $9.76 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0917 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $75.05 million and $9.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00065435 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056470 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000997 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024582 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007707 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003591 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.
About Fetch.ai
FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.
