Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.0918 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $75.18 million and $9.85 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00065421 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00056447 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000997 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024531 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007701 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003589 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.
Fetch.ai Coin Profile
FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
