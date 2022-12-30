Fetch.ai Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.22 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $73.50 million and $10.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00064920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00056635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007597 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003606 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

