Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,200 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the November 30th total of 1,233,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Fibra Terrafina alerts:

Fibra Terrafina Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Fibra Terrafina has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.