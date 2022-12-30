Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 198.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,443,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.01. 3,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,033. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85.

