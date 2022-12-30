FidoMeta (FMC) Price Tops $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.88 or 0.05395184 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00461359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.36 or 0.29522277 BTC.

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.