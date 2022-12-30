FidoMeta Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.73 (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. FidoMeta has a market cap of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

