FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.96.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
FIGS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.81 on Friday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at $90,000.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
