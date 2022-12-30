FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.81 on Friday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $128.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at $90,000.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

