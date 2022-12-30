Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figure Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,444,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,341,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 525,785 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 249.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 124,817 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

