Filecoin (FIL) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $68.03 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00017928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $894.86 or 0.05375662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00497758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.46 or 0.29492403 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 350,970,724 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

