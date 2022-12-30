First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires 225 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

