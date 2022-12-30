First Bancorp Inc ME Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $140.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

