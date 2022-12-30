First Bancorp Inc ME Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

