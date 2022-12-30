First Bancorp Inc ME Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,022,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,026,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 213,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 140,706 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,973.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after buying an additional 129,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 129,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 127,673 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of VOOV stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average is $137.03. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $155.00.
