First Bancorp Inc ME Purchases New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,625 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,525,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,961,000 after acquiring an additional 510,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.84.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 96.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.