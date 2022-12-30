First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $141.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,156. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.38. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.