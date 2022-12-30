First City Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 1.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Paychex by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.93. 5,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average of $120.14. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.