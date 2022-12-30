First City Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $213.26. 19,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,382. The company has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

