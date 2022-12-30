First City Capital Management Inc. Has $208,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $233,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Nucor by 19.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.25. 12,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

