First City Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $108.88. 29,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

